Token Catizen (CATI) will Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

The cryptosphere is already looking forward to the future since Catizen (CATI) awaits the set launch date of September 20, 2024. This being a cat-themed project, it has already won the hearts of both crypto natives and gamers, as it plans to make entertainment and game-driven Web3 adoption its major focus moving forward.

One of the Telegram-based clicker games called Catizen has quickly grown into one of the most used mini-apps after the platform’s launch in March 2024. To date, Catizen has been able to attract over 34 million player and 800 thousand paying players making it one of the most popular play-to-earn gaming platforms on Telegram. The concept of the game is based on creation of virtual cities inhabited by cats, their completion of tasks, as well as combination of characters to earn additional bonuses in form of other cats.

The CATI token acts as the native token of the Catizen ecosystem and utility token as well as the governance token. There are 1 billion tokens in total circulation, out of which 43% is set aside for airdrops to compensate active users and members of the Project. This strategic distribution model is believed to have significant impact on the token’s market trend after its launch.

Moreso, as the launch date draws nearer, several cryptocurrency exchange have confirmed their support for CATI. Catizen token will be available for spot trading on participating platforms including KuCoin, Bitget and HashKey Global, allowing investors to easily engage with the ecosystem. Some stock exchanges have already started trading in the pre-market option of CATI and from the trends displayed in the token, the price was found hovering between $0. 33 to $0. 67 USDT.

The Catizen team has been putting in efforts to make the improvement on the gaming experience and increase the range of ecosystem services. Daily Briefing, Squads, and limited frog skins are the upcoming features in development that would help players to stay engaged more and don’t leave the game. These growths coupled with the token launch should be able to take Catizen to the next level in terms of growth and adoption.

Unbelievable as it may sound, here are the impressive set of staking campaigns and airdrops lined up for the much anticipated CATI token launch. The staking event will take place from September 14 to September 24, 2024, in which users get a chance to stake CATI tokens using the Catizen Telegram bot and get big rewards from the prize pool. Besides motivating users to get in early, this effort also plays a part in ensuring stable token prices during the first days of trading.

The Catizen project has collected attention from top stakeholders linked to the crypto sector. HashKey Group, an Asia-based financial services company focused on digital assets, has joined forces with Catizen in the mission to advance the Web3 ecosystem around the world. With this partnership, HashKey intends to use its licensed exchange platform to deliver quality and legitimate digital asset solutions to the huge community that Catizen holds, and at the same time, both partners want to work on proper Web3 gaming solutions for the TON network.

When Catizen shifted from the Ethereum blockchain to the TON blockchain, its development has continued to grow massively with over 1. eight million on-chain users, and three. As for the current number of subscribers, the given community boasts 5 million active users daily. This has placed Catizen at the center of the flagship product within the GameFi category, especially as the first casual nurturing game under the Ton ecosystem.

The experience of Catizen and the expectations of the CATI token’s release demonstrate the trends in combining gaming and blockchain. With the help of creating a simple and engaging interface for the game, for those who do not have prior experience in using Web3 technologies, Catizen is trying to bring new users into the world of crypto and, therefore, speed up the development of blockchain technologies across the world.

However, like any other cryptocurrency investment, new investors need to tread carefully when considering investment in CATI. The cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable, and such new valuable tokens may have sharp price irregularations or huge jumps, particularly during first several trades. This is to suggest that anyone who is interested in participating in the CATI token launch should engage in extensive research and also take into account his/her risk appetite level.

By September the 20th 2024, the focus remains on Catizen and its CATI token, equally. The detailing of how this project provides hardcore gameplay experience and incorporates the community alongside blockchain makes it one of a kind in the Web3 world. Whether Catizen will live up to its promise and establish itself as a long-term player in the crypto gaming industry remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Thus, the beginning of using CATI in entertainment and finance industries is one of the crucial steps in the development of blockchain.